Man arrested in connection to 2009 Murder of Moss Bluff teen

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the murder of 19-year-old Sierra Bouzigard of Moss Bluff on November 23, 2009.

Bouzigard was found murdered on the side of John Koonce Rd. in Moss Bluff.

In 2015, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said that the DNA of an unidentified suspect in the murder was sent to a company that creates a picture and characteristic profile of the suspect from the DNA.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is the first law enforcement agency in the State of Louisiana to use this new technology.

Mancuso said that about a month ago detectives followed a lead that led them to 31-year-old Blake Russell. Mancuso added that detectives obtained Russell’s DNA and it matched the DNA on Bouzigard’s body.

Russell was arrested today and has been charged with 2nd-degree murder.