Not coming back: Louisiana lawmakers nix veto session again

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After three legislative sessions this year, Louisiana lawmakers don’t intend to return for another to try to override the governor’s budget vetoes.

The House and Senate overwhelmingly voted to cancel the veto session, according to tallies released Monday.

The session had been scheduled when Gov. John Bel Edwards used his line-item veto to strike individual provisions and projects from the operating and construction budgets passed in the June special session.

The Senate says 37 of 39 members turned in forms to scrap the veto session. The House says 82 of 103 current members did the same.

Earlier this month, lawmakers also jettisoned a session to consider overriding bills Edwards vetoed from the regular session. Lawmakers have never held a veto session since the current Louisiana Constitution was adopted in 1974.