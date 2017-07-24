Robideaux introduces proposed millage re-dedication plan to fund drainage and tourism

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux introduced a proposed millage re-dedication plan, to fund drainage projects, as well as an initiative to boost the parish’s cultural economy.

The administration wants to rededicate funding from the Public Health funds, to fund drainage projects in flood-prone areas of the Parish.

“Right now, the residents of this Parish are paying this tax, and it’s going into the Public Health unit. So all we’re doing is asking the voters to then reallocate that same amount of money, and say look, we’re going to let you put some of it to drainage and to establish the ‘CREATE’ initiative, and it gives less to the Public Health initiative,” said Mayor-President Robideaux.

The current Public Health fund has a healthy surplus, and covers the needs of the animal shelter, Public Health unit, and mosquito control. A portion of that millage is also being proposed for a initiative known as “CREATE,” to boost the Parish’s tourism.

The Public Health millage will be reduced form $3.56 million, to $2.21 million in 2018. The Drainage millage will be increased form $3.34 million dollars in 2017, to $4.44 million in 2018. And the ‘CREATE’ millage is a new initiative by the administration, which will have a budget of $225,000 in 2018.

“The 8 million dollars that they (Public Health unit) bring in, is not spent. Only 4.2 million of that is being spent to run their divisions. The remaining 3 something million is going into that savings account. So I’m saying, I’d much rather spend it on drainage than in a spending account,” said Robideaux.

Taxes will not be raised because of this proposed millage re-dedication plan. Ken Ritter, Youngville Mayor, says he is behind the proposal.

“It’s been consistent, we don’t want to pay extra taxes. So I think this hears those concerns, and they’ve scrubbed the numbers, and it certainly has my support as of now,” he said.

The resolution will come before the Council for them to vote on at their meeting tomorrow. If it passes through the Council, it will be put on the November ballot, for residents of the Parish to vote on.

LCG Proposed Millage Re-Dedication Plan to fund drainage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Proposed re-distribution of millage funds. Statewide Management - Efforts Underway to fix drainage issues. FEMA Flood Data Viewing. Places that need drainage work, and places that drainage work has been completed. Lafayette Parish General Fund Revenues & Expenses.