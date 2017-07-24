Sun Belt Media days, Day 1: Talking with Tracy Walker

NEW ORLEANS, La (KLFY) Sun Belt media days are off and running in New Orleans.

We were able to chat with Ragin’ Cajun Defensive Back Tracy Walker.

Walker has goals set for him self, but said his focus needs to be on the team objective.

“My personal goals cannot get accomplished unless I accomplish the team goals,” Walker explained.

As far as the Cajuns being picked to finish 5th in the conference, Walker said that the play on the field will speak for itself.

“I feel like everyday I go to prove people wrong. As far as me and my team, we continue to go each and every day to try to push ourselves to get better. I guess the results will come at the end of the season,” Walker said.

The team starts their season Sept 2 at home against SLU.