Sunbelt Media Days Day 1: Catching up with Coach Hud

NEW ORLEANS La. (KLFY) – New Orleans is the site of the 2017 Sunbelt Media Days.

Louisiana head football coach Mark Hudspeth and his Rajun’ Cajun football team cannot wait to get the season underway.

“After the fourth, of July you really start getting that edge. And you know that the summer is basically over. The time is here, we’re anxious to get out on the grass, get on the field. They’re ready to get out on this grass and start doing what they have been training all year to do,” Hudspeth explained.

The coach said fans can expect a wide open offense under new offensive coordinator Will Hall.

Hall led the Division II West Georgia Wolves to a Gulf South Conference title and a couple of Division II semifinal appearances.

“We’ve got to utilize some great wide receivers that we have. We have a quarterback that can run and throw. And we have a veteran offensive line coming back, so that should give him some confidence. So we are going to spread the field much more and try to the ball to our playmakers,” Hudspeth said.

On the other side of the ball, Hudspeth has confidence with his defense which includes a returning defensive line.

“We’ve got, to me one of the best defensive lines in the conference. We’ve got to find some replacements for the two inside backers that graduated. I think we have a chance to build on what we did last year and continue being successful defensively, said Hudspeth.

Hudspeth and the Cajuns open the season on Sept 2 at home vs. SLU.

