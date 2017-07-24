Sun Belt Media Days Day 1: Hearing from Horst

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – As Sunbelt Media days begin in the Crescent City, we were able to hang out with Ragin’ Cajun Offensive lineman Grant Horst.

Horst feels that who may end up under center as the Cajun quarterback, as the year rolls on, they will be just fine.

“As the year goes on, he gets more experience, he gets more comfortable. I mean, we all have good athletes at quarterback. They’ll be fine on their own I think.

The reigning “Hog of the year” is looking to be the team standout on the offensive line, but acknowledges that the group is pretty competitive in trying to be the best.

The Cajuns were picked 5th in the conference, and that, Horst believes only adds motivation to the entire team.

“We definitely don’t think we are 5th in the league right now. So definitely coming into Sun Belt play, we will remember that. Horst said.

The Cajuns open the season on Sept 2 at home vs. SLU and conference play a week later hosting ULM.