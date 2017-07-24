Woman dies in 2 vehicle crash in Livingston parish

KLFY Newsroom Published:

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La (KLFY) – Louisiana State troopers are investigating an afternoon 2 vehicle crash that resulted in the death of 67-year-old Debora Cantrell of Walker.

State Trooper Bryan Lee from Troop A said that as Cantrell was traveling on Varnado road, she failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by 21-year-old Brianna Murphy’s vehicle who was traveling on LA 449.

Cantrall suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the local hospital where she was transported. Murphy received minor injuries, according to Lee.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash but a toxicology sample will be taken from both drivers for analysis.

