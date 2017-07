Lafayette, LA (KLFY)— Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that sent an 18 year old to the hospital in critical condition.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff said the shooting happened around 5:30 in the 800 block on Martin Luther King Drive

The shooting is under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting or anyone involved is urged to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS