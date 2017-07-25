4 suspects wanted for burglarizing Ville Platte home

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

Ville Platte police are looking for the four suspected burglars you see here, wanted for going in and ransacking a home on the night of July 21, 2017.

It happened in the 400 block of East Wilson Street.

Chief Neal Lartigue says the suspects stole several items including a laptop, iPhone 6, a 32-inch Samsung TV, two amps, an Xbox, an Apple iPad Pro, and prescription medicine.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is asked to contact Ville Platte Police.

Your call will remain anonymous.

