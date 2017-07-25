Acadia Parish law enforcement agencies holding school supply drive

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Law enforcement agencies in Acadia Parish will be hosting a school supply drive from July 26 through August 3, 2017.

Residents are asked to donate school supply items that will be given to needy children in the parish.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Rayne Police Department

Iota Police Department

Church Point Police Department

Mermentau City Hall

Morse City Hall

The first day of school for public schools in Acadia Parish is Wednesday, August 9, 2017.