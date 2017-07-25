Attempted murder suspect turns himself into Breaux Bridge police

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – A suspect wanted for attempted murder, who police considered to be armed and dangerous, turned himself into to authorities in Breaux Bridge last night.

The police department posted on its Facebook page that Jabari LeBlanc was taken into custody without incident. Leblanc was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

Chief Rolle Cantu said LeBlanc was wanted for attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that happened on July 15, 2017, in the 400 block of Sterling Street.

Cantu had issued a public advisory seeking LeBlanc Monday afternoon.