Lafayette Police Dept. re-opens Precinct 4

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Precinct 4 substation of the Lafayette Police Department may have had its grand re-opening this morning but the station did not go anywhere.

The purpose of the “re-opening” is to notify the public of the helpful changes that have been made.

“We come together as a community this morning at Precinct 4 to re-dedicate this precinct as Lafayette’s first full service police substation,” says Police Chief Toby Aguillard.

The substation is located at 1820 Moss Street.

In the past, the building was open during normal business hours.

“The building has been in operation for the last two or three years, but it wasn’t open in the evenings and on the weekends. Just Monday through Friday,” says Corporal Karl Ratcliff.

The building will now serve the public 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

The extended hours and service is a start for the North Lafayette community, but according to District 4 Council Member Kenneth Boudreaux, the issues in the community still tally a lengthy list.

“Law-enforcement alone it’s not going to fix the issues of our community. We still have some issues unfortunately. We’ve made great strides, but we still have work to do. We still have some concerns,” says Boudreaux.

The message of the day and going forward is rather simple according to Aguillard.

“I want the people of Lafayette to know this is your home. This is your department. You are welcome here and we are open for business for you,” Aguillard says.

Corporal Ratcliff says there will be at least one officer working in the building at all times.