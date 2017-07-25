LPD investigating shooting; 18-year-old in critical condition

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

About 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, a round of gunshots rang out in Himbola Manor Apartments, sending many residents running for cover.

As the Lafayette Police Department completed their initial investigation at the crime scene, members of the Lafayette Fire Department washed away a pool of blood from where the victim lied for several minutes before being taken to the hospital.

Police said an 18-year-old was shot several times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Himbola Resident Sherry Miller said: “We were sitting on the porch and we heard like maybe eight shots and we took out running and the shots kept going.”

When things settled down, Miller stepped back outside.

“And we [saw] a lot of people down there and [saw] the young man laying there,” Miller said.

Jeremy Jackson has done freelance security at Himbola for about two years, he along with other residents explained that the crime scene is a popular hang out spot for people, many who don’t even live in the complex.

“The guys, they know what time we come on, what time we leave. I’m suspecting that’s what happened today” Jackson said.

There are a couple surveillance cameras directly above the crime scene. Lafayette Police Department Corporal Karl Ratcliff said that he’s not sure they’ll have any usable footage from either of those cameras.

The investigation is ongoing.