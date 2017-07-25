Opelousas man indicted for 2nd-degree murder in May shooting

Jaquan Frank Photo Courtesy: Opelousas Police Department

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man accused of shooting and killing a man in May was been indicted Monday for second-degree murder by a grand jury in St. Landry Parish, according to District Attorney Earl Taylor.

Jaquan J. Frank, 19, was arrested on May 18, 2017, in connection with the shooting death of Mark Joubert at the Opelousas Housing Authority public housing complex on Lemoine Street.

In a news release, Taylor explained: “a second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.”

The district attorney did not say when the trial against Frank would begin.

 

