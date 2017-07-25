Restore Louisiana holds outreach events to help flood-impacted homeowners

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Restore Louisiana held a workshop in Jennings Tuesday, to help homeowners who were affected by the floods in 2016.

The meeting was held at the William E. Broussard Multi-Purpose building. But if you couldn’t make the event today, there will be more meetings throughout Acadiana and across the state in the upcoming weeks.

“If you are a homeowner and your house was damaged by either the March or August flood of last year, this program has funding available that can potentially help you repair your home, or be reimbursed for work you’ve already done to repair your home,” said Jenny Kurz, a member of the Restore Louisiana Outreach Team.

The staff at the event helped homeowners complete the program survey, the first step to receiving help.

“We provide assistance to homeowners, either to repair your home if you haven’t been able to repair your home, or if they’ve been able to do some repairs but they still have some work left to do, there’s funding available to help with that process,” said Kurz.

If homeowners are not able to make one of the upcoming events, they can fill out the survey on Restore Louisiana’s website.

“We want all homeowners that were affected by the 2016 floods to take the survey. Whether or not you think you qualify today, you may qualify for future phases of the program,” Kurz said.

Robert Broussard’s home in Riceville was damaged, so he came to see if he can get assistance to repair it.

“I was lucky. I didn’t have a terrible amount of water in it, just above the quarter rounds, but it seems like it (the program) would help out,” he said.

There is another event in Abbeville from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26 at the Vermilion Parish Library – Abbeville Branch, 405 E. St. Victor St. in Abbeville

Here is a link to find out more information about the program and schedule of events.