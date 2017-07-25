SMILE members hold meeting with parents in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – SMILE board members are holding a series of meetings about the future of the head start and early head start program. Tuesday night’s meeting was at Saint Martinville Senior High.

Director Chris Williams addressed SMILE’s current situation, making it clear to parents and guardians why SMILE received the letter of termination.

Williams said that there are some improvements that need to be made within the agency, but in his opinion, the deficiencies listed by the federal government don’t warrant the termination of SMILE.

“We concur with the federal government every child deserves a safe learning environment. Every child deserves to be treated with respect. Particularly the age that we deal with it from 0 to 5. We concur with that,” Williams explained.

Wednesday’s meeting will be held at the Martin Luther King Center in Lafayette.

SMILE is drafting an appeal that must be filed before August 13th.

Williams said that the federal review process should take between three months to a year.