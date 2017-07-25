Two Crowley men arrested on multiple drug charges

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Authorities arrested two Crowley men after they found drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop near Crowley Monday afternoon, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the incident happened around 3 p.m. when the suspects failed to pull over when deputies put on their lights and sirens.

Deputies chased the suspects and were able to stop them in the parking lot of the Kathy Apartments in Crowley.

Other deputies were able to recover objects thrown out of the vehicle by the suspects.

Investigators found 26 packs of synthetic marijuana, Alprazolam pills and, a white substance believed to be crack cocaine, according to Gibson.

A semi-automatic handgun that was previously reported stolen was also recovered.

Deputies arrested Christopher Dugas, Jr., and Rahkeem Richardson, both 21.

Dugas and Richardson were both charged with, obstruction of justice, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II narcotics, possession of schedule IV narcotics and PWITD schedule I narcotics.

Dugas was also charged with flight from an officer.

Both suspects have been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.