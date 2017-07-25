With Pence breaking tie, Senate votes to begin debating Republican bill scuttling Obama health law

Vice President Mike Pence addresses supporters during a visit to discuss health care at a roundtable at Tendon Manufacturing in Bedford, Ohio, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (Joshua Gunter/The Plain Dealer via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on the effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.

The vote was 51-50 on Tuesday, a victory for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump. Last week, McConnell was forced to postpone the vote, lacking the support of conservatives and moderates.

Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.

In a dramatic turn, Sen. John McCain returned from Arizona where he is battling brain cancer to cast a crucial vote on proceeding on health care.

The vote sets up days of debate and votes on repealing and replacing Barack Obama’s health care law. Whatever the Senate approves still requires a vote in the House.

Earlier:

WASHINGTON (AP) – Sen. John McCain, battling brain cancer, returns to Senate and casts vote to move ahead on repealing Obamacare.

