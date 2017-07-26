4 suspects sought in theft of lawn equipment from Crowley store

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Police in Crowley are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects responsible for stealing lawn equipment from a home and garden store.

The theft happened around 9:15 p.m. on July 24, 2017, at the Stine store in the 235 Odd Fellows Road in Crowley.

Authorities say surveillance video shows four black male suspects using a U-Haul truck to steal a 54-inch Zero Turn Husqvarna lawn mower with a Kawasaki engine, a 28-inch Fleur Des Lis Wood Rocker, and an Aspen Fleur De Lis wood rocker from the store.

The first suspect is described as heavy set and bald, wearing a purple polo shirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes.

The second suspect is short with curly hair wearing a green shirt, blue jean shorts, and white tennis shoes.

The third suspect is tall & thin wearing a brown t-shirt, black shorts, and a cap.

The fourth suspect is tall, medium build, wearing a black t-shirt, brown jeans, black tennis shoes, and a white bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS / 789-8477.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.