Community rallies for peace following shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The community is coming together after an 18-year-old man was shot several times Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive at the Himbola Manor Apartments.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder. The 18-year old remains in critical condition

As a result of Tuesday’s shooting, community activist Lawrence Levy held a peace rally at Himbola Apartments.

A small crowd gathered at Himbola apartments Wednesday afternoon around at the crime scene where the 18-year-old was shot.

Remnants of the crime scene remain as the Himbola Manor community gathered in prayer to promote peace in the wake of the shooting.

Levy said, “At the end of the day it’s time for you to stop saying it’s sad, this needs to stop if when something positive is going on your face is nowhere to be seen.”

“It’s sad it but every time you see a crowd something is bound to happen, and something happened,” said Himbola Resident Patricia Randle.

Randle added that a positive influence is the type of influence they need from people who live outside of the complex.

“It’s good to have people that love, that still have love for people,” said Randle

As Levy stressed the realities that come with a life of crime, he presented a possible outcome as a hearse carrying a casket parked right in the middle of the crowd.

“Is this what we want to keep walking behind?!” exclaimed Levy.

Some were moved to tears, others applauded, but they all agreed it’s time to bring an end to violence not only in their community but throughout Acadiana.

“We are sick and tired of burying people by the hands of violence,” said Levy.

Levy says the gathering focused on motivating young men and women to not only turn from a life of crime but to encourage business owners and corporations to give these people a chance to earn an honest living which would benefit the entire community in the long run.