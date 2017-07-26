Escaped Rapides Parish inmate convicted of manslaughter found in Lafayette

An inmate who escaped late Monday while being transferred to the DC-1 facility has been found and is now back in custody.

According to Capt. Tommy Carnline, the escapee, Kenneth Dewayne Johnson, 37, fled down a flight of stairs while being transferred with several other inmates around 9 p.m. Monday. He was located in Lafayette early Wednesday morning.

Johnson has a long history of convictions, including a guilty plea to Manslaughter in 1996.

The sheriff’s office would like to thank all the agencies who assisted in Johnson’s capture.