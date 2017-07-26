Gun violence and how to talk to young people about it

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The increase in juveniles and gun violence not only affects those involved but the community where it happens. According to the CDC in 2014, 4,300 young people between the ages of 10 and 24 were victims of homicide; that’s an average of 12 each day.

One life lost is one too many, whether it be the result of gun violence or someone behind bars. Rahsaan Young says he arrived home after spending a few months in jail.

“What I learned from the judicial system is to understand people, their stories, and the things they went through. Understand you only get one shot. This is not some video game. You don’t get to start over and press reset,” adds Young.

Young says he’s the father of six children. “On the tombstone, it has where you are born and when you passed away. The most important thing is not the day you were born and passed away, but it’s that dash and after that represents what you left. Your legacy.”

Young says even in his youth he had a few run-ins with the law. He’s now hoping young people learn that it’s best not follow —- but instead, lead the way. “You can’t change your environment. You can’t get away from it. The best thing to do is to start making plans to get away from it,” says Young.