Lafayette resident receives keys to new Habitat for Humanity home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Habitat for Humanity has built over 100 homes in the Acadiana area since 1992.

Tonight, the Lafayette Habitat for Humanity honored the Mouton family with keys to their new home.

Chandon Mouton works full time and is taking care of three children.

Six years ago, while working at Home Depot, she met one of the Lafayette Habitat for Humanity site supervisors, Stewart Bacque; Bacque was buying supplies for another habit home when he met Mouton.

“When she first did the application process I was doing most of the purchasing for the site, so I would go to Home Depot and Lowe’s and all these places a lot and she worked at Home Depot. And I was checking out one day with her and she asked me about it and I encouraged her to go and apply because you know why not, and lo and behold she ended up getting in the program and so that’s kind of a cool thing,” Bacque explained.

“Right now I’m like pretty excited. It’s actually been a really good journey, I have learned so much with this process. Five years ago if you would have asked me if I would’ve been a homeowner I wouldn’t think I would have been right here about to get the keys to my home. I’m like this is a dream come true,” said Mouton.

Mouton and her family are one of many families living in their own habitat homes in the Pinhook subdivision in the McComb/Veazy neighborhood.

If you are interested in volunteering for Habitat for Humanity visit their website.