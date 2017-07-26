Man arrested in St. Landry Parish and accused for shaking an infant

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man was arrested and accused of shaking an infant.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said that on July 9, officers responded to a medical call on an infant that was nonresponsive.

The infant was taken to an Opelousas hospital then was transferred to a Lafayette hospital.

Guidroz said that medical officials noted that the infant suffered bleeding on the brain, a right broken clavicle, bruises, respiratory arrest, diffuse cerebral, hemorrhages, and non-accidental trauma to the child.

The mother of the infant and two social workers for the Department of Family and Children’s Services told authorities that Benjamin Baquet admitted to shaking the infant.

Baquet was arrested and charged with Second Degree Cruelty to Juvenile.