N. P. Moss Prep Academy has new leader as Orientation sessions begin

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – N. P. Moss Preparatory Academy in Lafayette is undergoing some changes and today was an orientation for parents and students. The school has a new leader in charge as of January, in Renee White.

The school targets troubled youth in Acadiana, helping them get back on their feet. After the students are expelled from their original school, N.P. Moss Prep gives them a second chance to get their lives back on track, then once their behavior and academics improve, the student can return to their former base school.

After the students are expelled from their original school, N.P. Moss Prep gives them a second chance to get their lives back on track.

Once their behavior and academics improve, the student can return to their former base school.

They house over 100 students at a time, ranging from Kindergarten to 12th grade, where the students are placed at the school for a certain number of days, and learn academics, military drills, and discipline.

“We want to make sure that our students start the day on a positive note, so the rest of the day is effortless for them,” explained White. “We see Moss Prep as a school of a second chance. You had a bump in the road, you made a bad decision, we all do. You come to this school, you receive what you need in the area of behavior and academics. You go back to your base school, you’re successful, not only at your base school, but in life, and also successful at home.”

Sergeant Patrick Richard, a drill instructor at Moss Prep said, “We do drills which actually instill obedience, instead of questioning you just do.”

Principal White said she wants to make sure that the students have a positive experience at the school learning some unique life skills.

“They can achieve, there’s just some other little things you have to have in place first, in order to make that happen,” said White.