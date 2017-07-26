Organization asking for donations to help honor the graves of Acadiana’s veterans

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – It may be July, but one local organization is already making plans for Christmas and they need your help to honor Acadiana veterans.

Every year on National Wreaths Across America Day, the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guards Mission is to honor the veterans right here in Acadiana. And with over six hundred veterans buried here, they need your help to make this mission possible.

Each December, veterans in Arlington National Cemetery are honored with a wreath laying ceremony. Here in Acadiana, the Veterans Honor Guard is hoping to honor our hometown heroes.

“There’s not just veterans in Arlington. There are veterans right here in Lafayette,” Shawn Howren, of Veterans Honor Guard, told KLFY.

The organization is collecting funds now to purchase the wreaths in time for national Wreaths Across America Day on December 16, 2017.

The wreaths are not here to decorate the graves. They’re here to remember not their deaths, but their lives.

“When somebody goes to put a wreath on a veteran’s grave they take a little tag off the back of the wreath and they write that veterans name down and then go back and research that individual to find out what that individual did when they were in the service,” Howren said.

Many of the families of these veterans are long gone and no one is left to honor them.

“They gave their life for us. They’ve done a multitude of things for our honor, for our freedoms and I just feel like it’s just one of those things that tugs at my heart. You gotta remember them because we wouldn’t be where we are today if it wasn’t for them,” Howren explained.

The goal is to raise $8,000. Your $15 tax deductible donation will honor one local hometown hero.

For more information on how you can honor an Acadiana veteran go to wreathsacrossamerica.org, click donate, then click “sponsor a wreath at my local cemetery” and use the group ID la0024.

Or you can call Fountain Memorial Funeral Home at (337) 981-7098 to donate.