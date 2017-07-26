State Police identify man, woman killed in crash near Egan

EGAN, La. (KLFY) – State Police have released the identities of a man and woman who were killed in a crash last night in Acadia Parish.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on LA 100 near LA 91, north of Egan.

Master Trooper Brooks David said Kevin Melancon, 44, of Calion, Arkansas, and Donna Cormier, 44, of Egan, died in the crash.

Melancon was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro northbound on LA 100 when, for unknown reasons, he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, according to investigators.

The car then ran off of the left side of the road, into a ditch, and hit a culvert.

Melancon was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cormier, the front seat passenger, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

David said investigators do not know if impairment was a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were taken from Melancon and the results are pending.

This crash remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

In a news release, David issued a warning to drivers saying:

“While the evidence pertaining to this crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. Distractions, impairment, carelessness, and lack of restraint use continue to be factors in preventable crashes. Please, take a moment and speak to your loved ones about the importance of safe decisions while driving. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow.”