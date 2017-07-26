Two additional Farm Recovery Grant Program meetings scheduled

BATON ROUGE, La (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) – Two more outreach meetings are scheduled for South Louisiana agricultural producers to discuss guidelines and the application process for recovery grant money. The grant money will go toward eligible farmers and ranchers in 51 parishes who suffered losses as a result of disastrous flooding in March and August of 2016.

The new informational meetings scheduled are:

July 28 at 10 a.m.

St. Martin Parish Government-Meeting Room

301 West Port Street

St. Martinville, La 70582

August 1 at 10 a.m.

Pointe Coupee Parish Library Meeting Room

201 Claiborne Street

New Roads, La 70760

The $10 million grant is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Office of Community Development, Disaster Recovery Unit, receives the CDBG disaster recovery grant funds from HUD. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture of Forestry will then administer the program. The funding is part of the $1.6 billion congressional appropriations for Restore Louisiana.

Producers with pre-storm annual gross farm revenue of $25,000 in the years 2014, 2015 or 2016 are eligible to apply.

Crop loss must amount to a minimum of $10,000 as calculated by the crop loss calculator. Eligible crops include: cotton, corn, crawfish, grain sorghum, rice, hay, soybeans, sweet potatoes, sugarcane, strawberries, wheat, and cattle.

Eligible parishes include: Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Lincoln, Livingston, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Point Coupee, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Helena, St. James, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Union, Vermilion, Vernon, Washington, Webster, West Baton Rouge, West Carroll, West Feliciana and Winn.

To review the guidelines, go to www.ldaf.la.gov. Applications are now available online.