100 day Patriot day tour rides into Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – An American flag is traveling 14,000 miles to raise awareness and funds for wounded veterans.

Monroe, Alexandria, Lafayette, and Baton Rouge are just a few stops in the 100-day Patriot tour.

Today in Scott 50 plus riders arrived carrying the American flag.

All of the money during the ride is donated to wounded veterans.

Event coordinator for the Scott leg of the ride, Rick Barber, says it’s all about giving back.

“As far as me, I’m a veteran and I came back, a lot of people didn’t come back. God’s giving me the ability to do something and my job as a retired service member is to take care of those who can’t take care of themselves,” Barber explained.

Last year in Scott, the tour raised $6,000 that was donated to 2 local veterans and their families.