Acadia Parish man among 2 dead in overnight crash near Lake Charles

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened overnight east of Lake Charles, according to the Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. this morning on LA 3020 near Catalina Street.

Sgt. James Anderson said Robbie Fontenot, 52, of Evangeline, was driving west on LA 3020 in a 2015 Nissan Altima when, for unknown reasons, “the vehicle ran off the road, struck a culvert and became airborne.”

The car then hit a culvert before landing on the road.

Fontenot and his passenger, Tommie Harris, Jr., of Houston, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

Anderson said both of the men were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Fontenot and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anderson issued a warning to remind drivers to wear a seatbelt saying:

“The majority of people who die in vehicle crashes are not wearing a seat belt. Unfortunately, some people don’t think it can happen to them until it’s too late. Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing motorists can do to protect themselves in the event of a crash. Motorists are encouraged to make the smart choice and always wear a seat belt. Troop D has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths in 2017.”