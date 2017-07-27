Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana reaching out for uniform donations for less fortunate

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – There are a lot of things to worry about on the first day of school.

New bus routes.

New tough subjects and homework.

Having the proper uniform shouldn’t be one of those things.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is looking to make sure their students have the proper uniform before the first bell rings.

Kalli Christ of Big Brothers Big Sisters said: “Most of the kids in our program come from single parent, female head of households, low-income areas and they’re not able to buy new uniforms so we have a great need for school uniforms.”

Christ sees the need on a daily basis, especially among the kids they call “the littles”.

“They’re the kids in the program that are matched with volunteer mentors with Big Brothers Big Sisters. The children are between the ages of six and sixteen. So we have a need for a large range of sizes,” Christ explained.

Studies have shown that starting the school year with the proper uniform builds confidence.

With the necessary tools, students can focus on what’s important.

They’re not focused on whether shorts are too short, pants are too short, are their socks showing with their shoes, so it’s absolutely very important to not take away from what’s important at school, Christ said.

If you would like to help a kid in need you can drop off used or new uniforms at the Big Brothers Big Sisters office on East Main Street in Lafayette or visit their website.