Christian Youth Theater holding Fall classes for kids interested in the arts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Christian Youth Theater is holding its Fall session classes for kids interested in learning more about theater.

The class is held three times a year, including in the fall, winter, and spring. The class is two-hours long and is held once a week for ten weeks. During that time, participants learn a variety of skills such as dancing, singing, and acting. The class is for youths from four years of age to 18.

Special classes are offered, teaching stunts and combat, make-up and lighting, and advanced vocals, all of which help with on-stage performances.

Those at CYT believe that learning these skills will help these young people both on and off the stage.

“Theater is a great preparation for life,” says Gerard Broussard of CYT.

“To go to college, to get married, to get a job, and to have the skills to communicate well,” added Broussard.

Spots are still available for the class, which starts on August 3rd. To register, you can go to cytlafayette.org or call them at 337-258-2349.