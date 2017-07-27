Juvenile arrested in Sunset after firing shots

SUNSET, LA. (KLFY) – A juvenile was arrested in sunset tonight after firing shots at a parked vehicle and a home

It happened in the 300 block of Richard Street in Sunset.

St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said that the sheriff’s office arrived at the scene after the Sunset Police Department. The juvenile would not exit his house after law enforcement responded to call about gun shots.

“We got here, we try to get them to come outside. We had phone contact phone number we had a phone number for him and he wouldn’t answer. So we had to get the SWAT team here and we made plans to go in, Guidroz explained.

The SWAT team went into the home and brought the juvenile out.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

“The individuals with the juvenile are not considered hostages or co-conspirators, they are just, I’m not sure what we’re going to call them just yet. But the 16-year-old has problems we are going to take him into custody and night and he’s going to see a judge tomorrow,” said Guidroz.

The sheriff added that the juvenile’s parents weren’t home at the time and they were unaware that their child had a fire arm.

Guidroz also said that the gun came off the streets and with so many home and car burglaries happening he isn’t surprised about that.