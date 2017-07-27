Mermentau police chief accused of theft, malfeasance in office

MERMENTAU, La. (KLFY) – State Police say Mermentau Police Chief Amos Joseph Crader Sr. was arrested today after being accused of theft and malfeasance.

Crader was booked into the Acadia Parish jail earlier today on three counts of theft under $500 and three counts of malfeasance in office.

According to jail records, Crader is currently out on a $7,500 bond.

Master Trooper Brooks David said in a news release that the Acadia Parish District Attorney’s Office contacted State Police in June asking Troopers to investigate a complaint their office that Crader had allegedly stolen funds.

Detectives determined Crader illegally withdrew funds for personal gains from the Mermentau Police Officers Association bank account on three separate occasions, according to David.

State Police said Crader is the person who originally opened the bank account.