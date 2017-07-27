Officials: Escaped inmate killed after standoff in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials say a fugitive Louisiana inmate thought to have killed a person during his escape from prison has been killed in a standoff with officers.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections says in a news release late Thursday that officials noticed 39-year-old Deltra Henderson was missing from the David Wade Correctional Center in Claiborne Parish about 1:40 p.m.

It says Henderson had stolen a car and crashed it not far from the prison complex.The department says officers found Henderson hiding in a home on prison property later in the afternoon and surrounded the building. Henderson opened fire, and officers returned fire, killing him.

Henderson had been at the prison since 2001 on convictions attempted armed robbery, aggravated burglary, and cocaine distribution.

