Officials: Escaped inmate killed after standoff in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials say a fugitive Louisiana inmate thought to have killed a person during his escape from prison has been killed in a standoff with officers.
The Louisiana Department of Corrections says in a news release late Thursday that officials noticed 39-year-old Deltra Henderson was missing from the David Wade Correctional Center in Claiborne Parish about 1:40 p.m.
It says Henderson had stolen a car and crashed it not far from the prison complex.The department says officers found Henderson hiding in a home on prison property later in the afternoon and surrounded the building. Henderson opened fire, and officers returned fire, killing him.
