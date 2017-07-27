Prison Escapee Dead after Standoff with Authorities

Department of Corrections officers, Louisiana State Police, and Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Deputies began a manhunt at 1:40 p.m., Thursday, after 39 year-old Deltra Henderson was determined missing from David Wade Correctional Center in Claiborne Parish. Officers determined Henderson had stolen a car after finding the wrecked vehicle not far from the prison complex.

Late this afternoon, officers discovered Henderson holed up in a home on prison property, not far from the wrecked vehicle, and surrounded the building. Authorities worked to capture Henderson peacefully, but he fired shots at officers, and they returned fire.

Henderson, a trusty at David Wade Correctional Center, had been locked up at the facility since June 4, 2001 for three different convictions. His sentences began a month earlier at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel on May 4, 2001.

· Distribution of cocaine – 10 years concurrent

· Attempted armed robbery – 30 years concurrent

· Aggravated burglary – 30 years concurrent

Henderson had a good time release date of March 28, 2025.

Critical Incident Stress Management teams from Louisiana State Penitentiary and Elayn Hunt Correctional Center will be at David Wade Correctional Center Friday morning to provide counseling for employees and their family members.

An investigation into this afternoon’s escape and murder is underway. More information concerning the escape will be released as it becomes available.

# # # # # # #