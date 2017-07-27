Tanker left dangling from overpass after interstate crash

By Published:
In this photo from video provided by KMOV-TV, emergency responders work to lower a tanker truck to the ground after it crashed off an Interstate 44 overpass in downtown St. Louis, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (KMOV-TV via AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An empty tanker truck was left dangling from its back wheels with the cab resting on the road below when it crashed and rolled over the edge of an interstate overpass in downtown St. Louis.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Justin Wheatley says the driver lost control on a wet road just after 7 a.m. Thursday, began to jackknife and struck a passenger vehicle before swerving off the side of Interstate 44. A towing crew later lowered the vehicle to the street below.

Wheatley says the driver of the tanker was treated at the scene. He says the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

St. Louis police spokesman Leah Freeman says the crash temporarily closed the Eads Bridge.

Information from: KMOV-TV

