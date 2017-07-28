23-year-old Lafayette man killed in head-on crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a head-on crash involving two vehicles on LA 724 near Rue de Belier in Lafayette Parish Friday morning shortly after 11 a.m.

Police say the crash claimed the life of 23 year old Dylan Blackman of Lafayette.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Blackman was drvinig westbound on LA 724 when for unknown reasons, he crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane and collided with a truck driven by 53 year old John Duhon of Lafayette, resulting in a severe head-on crash.

Police say Blackman was not wearing seat belt and sustained critical injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

John Duhon and his three passengers were wearing seat belts and sustained minor injuries. All four were taken to Lafayette General Medical Center and treated.

Impairment is not suspected; however, routine toxicology samples were taken from Blackman and Duhon and the results are pending, police say.

This crash remains under investigation.