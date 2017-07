LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy Class 154 graduation ceremony will be held this morning.

This class has 19 cadets graduting who will go on to serve the community.

The graduation ceremony is at 10:00 this morning at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex on Willow Street.

The keynote speaker will be former Lafayette Police Chief Jim Craft, who is presently serving as the Executive Director of the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement.