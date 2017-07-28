Kaplan man arrested in road rage incident

By Published: Updated:
Clinton Simon: Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Kaplan man and charged him with 2 counts of aggravated assault after a road rage incident on Interstate 10 near Rayne.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle and the victim’s vehicle passed each other on several occasions while traveling on the interstate.

Deputies then say 37 year old Clinton James Simon of Kaplan proceeded to pass the victim’s vehicle at which time the suspect was witnessed to raise a handgun towards the victim’s as he passed.

“Deputies were able to detain the suspect and through their investigation were able to recover the handgun from the suspect” Sheriff KP Gibson said.

Simon was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

“We are seeing more and more incidents of road rage around our country. Drivers need to be aware of their surroundings and be attentive to aggressive drivers.

Also we advise drivers to report it immediately before matters get out of hand” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s