Kaplan man arrested in road rage incident

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Kaplan man and charged him with 2 counts of aggravated assault after a road rage incident on Interstate 10 near Rayne.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle and the victim’s vehicle passed each other on several occasions while traveling on the interstate.

Deputies then say 37 year old Clinton James Simon of Kaplan proceeded to pass the victim’s vehicle at which time the suspect was witnessed to raise a handgun towards the victim’s as he passed.

“Deputies were able to detain the suspect and through their investigation were able to recover the handgun from the suspect” Sheriff KP Gibson said.

Simon was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

“We are seeing more and more incidents of road rage around our country. Drivers need to be aware of their surroundings and be attentive to aggressive drivers.

Also we advise drivers to report it immediately before matters get out of hand” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.