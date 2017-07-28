Lake Arthur man arrested for child pornography

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Arthur man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations in cooperation with Homeland Security Investigatons conducted an investigation concerning an individual sharing and accumulating child pornography media files.

According to police, during the investigation 32-year-old Jonathan Seth Oliver of Lake Arthur was identified as being responsible for distributing child pornography images and communicating with other individuals via the Internet showing interest in having sexual contact with children.

An arrest warrant was obtained from the 31st Judicial Court charging Oliver with distribution and possession of child pornography with a bond set at $50,000.00.

On Thursday, Oliver was located by the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and arrested.

He was booked into the Jefferson Davis Jail without incident.