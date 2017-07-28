Louisiana Outdoor Expo being held at Cajundome this weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Town Square media invites you to their annual Outdoor Expo.

It’s being held at the Cajundome all weekend. Hours are:

Friday 3pm-9pm

Saturday 10am-8pm

Sunday 10am-5pm.

The expo features many vendors offering a wide array of outdoor items for purchase, such as campers, boats, tractors, guns, kitchen utensils, and much more.

The event also consists of raffles, giveaways, and unique demonstrations such as chainsaw wood art and a White-tail deer display.

The expo is put on every year by Town Square Media and this year they have partnered up with Louisiana Shooters to help organize the event.

They say they love to promote Louisiana as the Sportsman’s Paradise.

“We like to be outdoors and we think the outdoors–it just represents so much of who we are,” says Rob Kirkpatrick, with Town Square media.

“Town Square media stations we have here really like to identify with that, so this is one way,” added Kirkpatrick.

Tickets prices are as follows:

Adults: $11

Kids: $6

Kids (under 5)- Free

More information on the expo and a full list of vendors can be found at http://laoutdoorexpo.com/