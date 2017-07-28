Walk for justice remembers Dejuan Guillory

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Tons of people from all over Louisiana flocked to the Evangeline Parish Courthouse Friday afternoon.

Their purpose was to seek justice.

The crowd included activists, residents, and family members of Dejuan Guillory, the man killed in an altercation with a deputy on the morning of July 6th.

“We want justice for our son, Dejuan. We will not stop until deputy Lafleur is convicted and sentenced to the fullest extent of the law, if there is a law,” says Guillory’s mother Monica Fontenot.

The walk came to a stop several times for individuals as they spoke of Guillory with tears in their eyes.

Some expressed their struggles since the day of his death.

“A lot has changed since July 6th. We are dealing with a lot of pain and questions but what has not changed is our love for Dejuan,” says Guillory’s stepmother Paedra Andrus.

Some at the walk came to support those they did not know.

“I don’t know actually any of these people over here, except for a few, but you don’t need to know somebody to love somebody,” says Pastor Sam of Lafayette.

Organizers of today’s walk say this is one of several events they will put on to continue their pursuit of justice for Guillory.