Clerks tied up during truck stop robbery in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Authorities in St. Landry Parish are searching for three armed suspect who held up a truck stop in Opelousas.

The robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday inside the Tiger Tracks Truck Stop at 7349 Hwy. 29.

Sheriff detectives say the store clerks reported that three black males ran into the store and held them at gunpoint taking money from the register, and then robbing them of personal items.

The suspects then tied the clerk’s feet together and exited the store heading east towards Hwy. 29, detectiives said.

Wearing camouflage clothing with masks and gloves, police say the suspects got away with cell phones, Newport cigarettes, cash, whiskey, and a tablet.

Anyone with information should call St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 948-8477(TIPS) or tip online at St Landry Crime Stoppers.dot com.

All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.