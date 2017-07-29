Front door of New Iberia convenience store found shattered Saturday morning

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A New Iberia convenience store was robbed before dawn Saturday.

Surveillance footage from inside the store aroud 2:54 a.m. Saturday shows three men gained access inside the Food and Fun on Duperier and Marie Streets by shattering the front door.

Captain Wendell Raborn with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office says an unknown amount of items were stolen during the burglary.

Raborn said the 3 suspects fled on foot towards Henry Street when they noticed a vehicle driving by the store.

The case is under investigation, Raborn said.