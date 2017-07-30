A touch of fall in the air, heavy rain and storms return later this week

A rare July cool front has moved through Acadiana. Drier air is now filtering into the region. Highs will be near 90 degrees today, but it will be a cool 90 degrees with the lower humidity airmass. Lows tonight will be dipping down into the low 70s with mostly clear skies. A pattern change can be expected later this week. The ridge of high pressure, the same one that has produced big heat across the west, will be retreating westward through the next few days. Meanwhile, another very strong upper-level trough will begin to work into the north-central portions of the country. This piece of energy will arrive in Acadiana through the middle and latter parts of the week, which will increase atmospheric moisture and rain chances. It may also help another cool front move close to the area by the end of the week. This will cause storm chances to increase rapidly, with the possibility of heavy rainfall as well. Here’s a detailed forecast for each day this week.

SUNDAY….A gorgeous day with not much to worry about weather-wise. Highs will be near 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies and a north wind.

MONDAY….The low humidity airmass will hang out for one more day to start the work-week. Highs will once again be in the low 90s and a few clouds could begin to work back into the area.

TUESDAY…Winds will begin to shift out of the southeast, in response to the developing trough to our north. This will bring low-level moisture, humidity, and clouds back into the forecast. Highs will be in the low 90s and a few isolated storms will be possible during the afternoon hours. Highs near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY….The first piece of energy, associated with the trough, will begin to move into the area. This will create lift in the atmosphere and also increase moisture levels as winds stay out of the south. Scattered thunderstorms (30-50%) will be possible during the afternoon hours.

THURSDAY….Moisture continues to increase in the atmosphere, as the upper-level piece of energy sits right overhead. High moisture content, along with atmospheric lift, should spark a good chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Rain chances will be higher (50-60%). Highs will get knocked down into the mid-upper 80s with abundant cloud cover.

FRIDAY…The big day could be on Friday, as a secondary piece of energy moves in from the trough. This secondary push may help another cool front work into the area. As usual, storms begin to develop right along these cool fronts and several models show this front slowly moving across the area. Scattered thunderstorms will be a good bet during the afternoon with heavy rainfall possible. Highs will get knocked down into the mid-upper 80s with high rain chances (60-70%) and abundant clouds.

SATURDAY…This day will be a toss-up, depending on how far the front progresses through the area. Some models have the front moving to our south, which would clear us out. Other models have the front stalling across Acadiana, which could mean another day of high rain chances and heavy rainfall. I’ll keep high rain chances (50-60%) in the forecast until I see data that convinces me that the front will make it all the way through.

~Meteorologist Trevor Sonnier