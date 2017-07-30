Fatal early morning shooting on Field Street in New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH, La (KLFY) – According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office around 2:30 am Sunday deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Field St. in reference to a shooting.

Deputies say when they arrived, a 24-year-old black male was found laying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Major Wendell Raborn confirms that the victim was transported to the Iberia Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Raborn said that residents in the area heard a vehicle leaving the scene after the shooting but were unable to determine the make or model.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Coroner’s Office after next-of-kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about this homicide call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 369-3711 or the Iberia Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 364-8477.