OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police are investigating what they are calling “multiple drive-by shootings,” in the area of Lastrapes Street.

Public Information Officer Krystal Leblanc has confirmed with KLFY News that officers are enroute to the 800 block of Lastrapes Street and have two persons of interest that they are seeking.

This is still a developing story that we are following and will have more details when they are available.