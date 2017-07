OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police are investigating what they are calling “multiple drive-by shootings,” in the area of Lastrapes Street.

Public Information Officer Crystal Leblanc has confirmed with KLFY News that as of 9:15 p.m. officers were enroute to the 800 block of Lastrapes Street and have two persons of interest that they are seeking.

This is still a developing story that we are following and will have more details when they are available.