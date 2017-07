LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – SLEMCO reports power outage for 103 Lafayette parish customers as of 8:20 a.m. Sunday. To stay update on outage go to http://www.slemco.com. Lafayette Utility System (LUS) reports conducting a scheduled outage for maintenance purposes which may have led to a short power trip to a few other customers. LUS says power has resumed for those affected customers.

